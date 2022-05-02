New Delhi: India and Germany Monday signed a declaration virtually on agroecology and sustainable management of natural resources. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar and Germany's Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze signed the declaration in a virtual meeting.

Both the countries, as per the declaration, have decided to promote joint research, knowledge sharing and innovation between academic institutions and practitioners including farmers. "The transfer of technology and scientific knowledge will be promoted by encouraging exchanges, partnerships and research collaboration with the private sector," read an official statement.

Germany's Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development intends to provide up to 300 million euros by the year 2025 for financial and technical cooperation for projects under this initiative. Germany, according to the statement, will provide coordinated support for this lighthouse initiative, supporting the agroecological transformation process in India through the Technical Cooperation Project.

For the changing agenda of agroecology, the two countries envisage the establishment of a joint research centre supported by financial cooperation to develop and share cutting edge knowledge with practitioners from India, Germany and other countries, while facilitating value-added technology and scientific transfer. "To oversee the implementation, a working group will be set up with the concerned Ministries, namely, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and NITI Aayog," the statement added.

