New Delhi: ​In keeping with their strategic partnership, India and Germany on Friday exchanged views on a range of UN and multilateral issues of mutual interest, during the consultations meeting on United Nations and other multilateral issues in Berlin.

Both sides briefed each other on their respective priorities for the upcoming 77th Session of the UN General Assembly. The German side was also briefed on India’s initiatives during its upcoming Presidency of the UNSC in December 2022.

As members of the G4 Grouping, both sides agreed to work together to accelerate the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) on reforms of the UN Security Council, with an overall objective to achieve concrete outcomes in a fixed time frame. Both sides also agreed to continue deepening their multilateral cooperation on global issues of mutual interest, including Cour Terrorism and UN Peacekeeping.

Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UN-Political), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), led the Indian delegation which also included officials from the Embassy of India in Berlin. Günter Sautter, Director General for International Order, the United Nations and Arms Control, German Foreign Office led the German delegation, which also included other senior officials of GFO.