New Delhi: India and Germany can play an important role in addressing new and emerging global challenges, President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday. Welcoming German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who is on a two-day visit to the country, Murmu said that India and Germany have shared aims in upholding democratic values, rules-based international order, multilateralism as well as the reform of multilateral institutions. "Our bilateral relationship encompasses a wide range of areas, reflecting the mutual trust that has been nurtured over decades," she said.

As two vibrant, pluralistic democracies, India and Germany can play an important role in addressing new and emerging global challenges, the president was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Scholz arrived here this morning on a two-day India visit, his first as German chancellor.

Murmu said that India and Germany have a long-standing relationship, which is underpinned by common values and shared goals. The president noted that Germany is India's largest trade partner in Europe and also among the top investors in India. She said that Germany is also India's second largest development cooperation partner and has played an important role in the country's developmental journey.

In recent years, Germany has emerged as a favoured destination for Indian students and researchers wishing to pursue higher education, especially in Science and Technology, Murmu said. She said that India and Germany also have strong cultural connect, with a long tradition of German Indologists working on India. (PTI)