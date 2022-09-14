Koderma (Jharkhand): As thirteen Indian cities are gearing up for the rollout of 5G technology, villagers in the Koderma district of Jharkhand are climbing trees and mountains to remain connected with their kin as their phones are unable to get even 2G network following poor connectivity.

Villagers of the Bangakhlar village in the Domchanch block of the district keep their phones on roofs to be able to receive calls. Sharing their misery, one of the villagers told ETV Bharat: "Even during the night, we have to rush towards the hill to make a call at the time of emergency, especially during a medical emergency. There is no other way to remain connected."

Another villager said that at times, their relatives have to visit them physically to convey a message as they fail to make a call following the poor network. The village also has a 'Pragya Kendra' (cyber cafe), but most of the time it remains shut because of the poor connectivity which in turn keeps villagers in the dark when it comes to different government schemes. Umesha, owner of the Pragya Kendra said: "I have to go uphill to download or send a document, and then I take out a printout of the document and share it with customers."