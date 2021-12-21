New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla hosted the Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) with Francois Delattre, Secretary-General, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"We had discussed in detail various facets of bilateral cooperation including in the areas of space and energy and reviewed the progress made in other dialogue mechanisms between the two sides," FS Shringla said.

"We had also exchanged notes on our close cooperation in multilateral and plurilateral fora, be it the UNSC or trilateral cooperation. This helped us prepare for India’s term as a non-permanent member of the UNSC where India and France have worked in very close coordination", Shringla reiterated.

This FOC comes close at the heels of a very fruitful visit by Florence Parly, Minister for Armed Forces of France, on December 17 to hold the third Annual Defence Dialogue with Defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Before this, India and France had held consultations in Paris on October 30, 2020, where both the nations had exchanged perspectives on the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical changes at a global and regional level.

Following the fruitful discussions last year, several high-level interactions took place this year that included three ministerial visits from France to India, including those of Barbara Pompili, Minister for Ecological Transition in January, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Foreign Minister in April and most recently the Defence Minister.

Besides these, several dialogues have taken place over the year, including the 34th and 35th editions of the Strategic Dialogue in January in New Delhi and in November in Paris, respectively, Joint Working Group on Environment in January, among others. Shringla further expressed hope that he is looking forward to the bilateral discussions from minister Francois Delattre about the assessment of the relationship and on regional and multilateral issues of interest.