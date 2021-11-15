Haldwani/Almora (Uttarakhand): India's first grass conservation centre has been set up at the Kalika Forest Research Center of Ranikhet in Uttarakhand. About 90 species of grass are been grown at the centre which have scientific, ecological, medicinal and cultural importance.

The hub has come up under the Centre's CAMPA scheme at a cost of Rs. 6 lakh. Sanjeev Chaturvedi, Chief Conservator of Forests (Forest Research) inaugurated it on Sunday at the grass conservation area located in Kalika Range.

He said that it is the first such facility in the country and it is divided into seven sections, where different varieties of grass have been preserved. Chaturvedi said that the entire human and wildlife is dependent on grass.

Citing recent research, Chaturvedi said that compared to trees, grasslands of grass species have the power to absorb the most carbon adding that along with the environment, it also proves to be a milestone in land and water conservation. He said that Kalika's grass conservation area would increase public awareness in other states as well.

Chaturvedi said that the purpose of setting up the grass conservation area is to save various species.

There are several species of grass including Lemon and Jeeva Grass, Khas, Krishna, Krishna Lemon, Kush, Tiger Grass, Napier.