New Delhi: India on Thursday expressed concerns about the recent acts of terror and incidents of violence in Israel and the West Bank while reiterating its call for a complete cessation of violence and attacks on civilians in Palestine.

In her remarks at the UNSC meeting on the Palestine question on Thursday, India's Permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said, "India is concerned by the unfortunate loss of civilian lives and reiterates its call for a complete cessation of violence and attacks on civilians, especially those against women and children. Likewise, we are concerned about the recent acts of terror and incidents of violence in Israel and the West Bank".

"We are also aware of the tensions around Jerusalem’s holy sites due to provocative action and rhetoric. The historical and legal status quo at Jerusalem’s holy places needs to be respected and upheld," she added. She noted that various actions that the Special Coordinator has identified in his presentation are also continuing and need to stop.

The Indian envoy further underlined that Palestinians continue to face severe economic and humanitarian hardships, adding that unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population must be prioritized. She reiterated India's continued support to the Palestinian people through bilateral development partnership, which covers wide-ranging sectors such as health, education, women’s empowerment, entrepreneurship, and information technology.

Palestinian students and officials of the Palestine Authority are provided scholarships every year to undergo education and training in premier educational institutions. The scholarships are also open to Palestinian Refugees under UNRWA, she noted.

"India is also supporting grass-root Palestinian institutions in their developmental initiatives. Our support also extends to UNRWA for its humanitarian services. Recognizing the current financial situation of UNRWA, we have advanced the disbursement of our 2022 contribution of US$ 5 million to the Agency," the Indian envoy said.

Ruchira Kamboj called for a need for political dialogue between Israel and Palestine through the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognized borders, side by side at peace with Israel. She further noted that there is no other alternative to a negotiated two-State solution, and in this context, India welcomed the statement by Israel’s Prime Minister at the General Assembly last week supporting a two-State solution.

Therefore, India stands ready to support all diplomatic efforts to strengthen the international community’s collective commitment to resume these negotiations and facilitate the peace process for achieving a two-State solution.