New Delhi: India has exported more than 70 lakh tonnes of wheat during 2021-22, the Union Government informed Rajya Sabha on Friday. Providing the information in a written reply, the Minister of State (MoS), Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said that since Ukraine and Russia are major exporters of wheat with more than 25% total share of global wheat trade, there is scope for India to increase exports of wheat.

"As both Ukraine and Russia are major exporters of wheat with more than 25% total share in global wheat trade, there is scope for India to increase exports of wheat. As per Foreign Trade Policy, export of wheat is under ‘Free’ category and therefore no licence / Authorisation is required from Government for its export. Exporters from India have exported wheat in view of the rising global demand," stated Patel. The highest quantity of wheat during the time was exported to Bangladesh (39,37,438 tones), followed by Sri Lanka (5,80,819) and the UAE (4,69,851).

The Minister in a seperate reply stated that in April-February 2021-22, India exported seafood products worth USD 7.16 billion adding that it was an all-time high export of marine products. "India has exported seafood products of value US$ 6679 in 2019-20, US$ 5957 in 2020-21 and US$ 7165 Million during April-February 2021-22 which is an all time high export of marine products," stated Patel.

"USA is the major destination for export of seafood products from India. The US Department of State has banned wild caught shrimp exports from India to USA under Section 609 of US Public Law 101-162 on the alleged grounds that the fishing methods being followed in India (types of nets) are adversely affecting sea turtle population," she added. The Minister said that during 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22, total financial assistance of Rs. 225 crore were provided for the promotion of exports. As for India's merchandise trade with South Asian countries, the Minister in a separate reply stated that it has almost doubled in the last 10 years from USD 13.83 billion in 2010-11 to USD 25.45 billion in 2020-21.

