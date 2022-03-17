New Delhi: Amid sanctions on Russia from the West, India on Thursday said that the country is exploring all possibilities in global energy markets during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Addressing the weekly press briefing in the national capital, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "India does import most of its oil requirements. So, we are always exploring all possibilities in global energy markets."

"I don't think Russia has been a major supplier", he added. Bagchi further highlighted that a number of countries in Europe are also importing energy from Russia. The statement comes after the US on Tuesday said India would not be violating US sanctions by purchasing discounted Russian oil but such a move would put the world's largest democracy on the "wrong side of history".

When asked about India considering a Russian offer to buy crude oil and other commodities at discount prices a week after the US banned all Russian energy imports, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the Joe Biden administration's message would be for 'countries to abide by US sanction. "I don't believe this would be violating that, but also think about where you want to stand," Psaki said.

"When the history books are written at this moment in time, support for Russia, the Russian leadership, is support for an invasion that is having a devastating impact", she added.

India has been abstaining from voting at the United Nations against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has so far not condemned Ukraine's invasion. India has been maintaining a neutral and cautious stance and has called for a cessation of violence and urged both sides to resolve the issue only via diplomacy and talks.

Meanwhile, many US officials and lawmakers have shown disappointment over India's stand on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The US in recent weeks reiterated that they would like India to distance itself from Russia as much as possible.

