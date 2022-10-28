New Delhi: India and European Union held talks on Migration an Mobility on Thursday. Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) and Monique Pariat, DG (Migration & Home Affairs), European Commission co-Chaired the 6th High-Level Dialogue on Migration and Mobility (HLDMM) between India and the European Union in Brussels on October 27, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement on Friday.

"Discussions covered a wide range of issues related to promotion of safe, orderly and regular migration including prevention of irregular migration. They discussed potential areas of cooperation to facilitate mobility&migration of talented professionals, students and skilled workforce," the statement read. Both sides expressed satisfaction at the successful implementation of the India-EU Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility (India-EU CAMM). As India and EU celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties, the Dialogue is an important dimension of the strategic partnership between India and EU, the statement read.