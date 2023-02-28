New Delhi: India is ensuring that everyone gets the benefit of digital revolution through modern digital infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a post-Budget webinar on the usage of technology on Tuesday.

In the webinar, 'Unleashing the Potential: Ease of Living Using Technology', Modi said that technology formed the basis of One Nation One Ration and the JAM (Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar and Mobile number) trinity. These have helped in serving the poor, he said. Similarly, in a bid to address problems faced by taxpayers, technology is being used to make tax system faceless, he said. "Many government departments are now making use of technology to meet global standards of service," he added. "Today people do not consider government an obstruction but a catalyst for development," he said.

Speaking about the recently presented budget he said, "New India is connecting and empowering its citizens with technology. Our government's budget has emphasised on increasing ease of living with the help of technology and these policy interventions are now showing results"

Speaking about India's vaccination program he said, "The tech-enabled platform CoWIN played a key role during the pandemic." Today every citizen of India is clearly feeling the change in governance through digital communication, he said adding that it has now become easy to communicate with the government.

The Prime Minister said that technology will transform sectors like medicine, education, agriculture, and many other sectors through the usage of 5G and Artificial Intelligence. Each of these stakeholders should identify 10 problems faced by the common man that can be solved using AI, the prime minister said.