New Delhi: India has been unanimously elected as the new Chair of the Association of Asian Election Authorities (AAEA) for 2022-2024 at the recently held meeting of the Executive Board and General Assembly in Manila, the Philippines on May 7, 2022. The chair was currently headed by Manila.

The Election Commission of India's 3-member delegation headed by Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Vyas, along with CEO Manipur Rajesh Agrawal and CEO Rajasthan Praveen Gupta, attended the Executive Board meeting in Manila and presented the work plan for 2022-23 as also futuristic activities for 2023-24 to the Executive Board.

The poll body at the meeting gave a presentation on gender issues and discussed how India was moving ahead with electoral reforms with inclusivity and wide-ranging reforms. The mission of the Association of Asian Election Authorities is to provide a non-partisan forum in the Asian region for sharing experiences and best practices among election authorities to discuss and act upon ways to promote open and transparent elections with the objective of supporting good governance and democracy.

Officials from many AAEA member countries have been regularly attending International Training Programmes conducted by India International Institute for Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) from time to time. 62 officials from 12 AAEA members participated in the 3rd International Virtual Election Visitors Programme (IEVP) hosted by ECI during Assembly Elections in 2022. The new members of the Executive Board now include Russia, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Taiwan, and the Philippines.