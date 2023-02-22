New Delhi: Accusing the Congress government of tarnishing India's image at the global level before the rise of PM Modi in 2014, BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister's decisions have improved India's image at the global platform while under the governments before 2014, it had an image of being a corrupt state.

" There was a lack of stability at the center and the authority of the Prime Minister's seat was also eroded which demonstrated India in the negative light at the global arena," said Nadda. He was speaking at the launch of a book "Modi: Shaping a Global Order in Flux" in New Delhi in presence of foreign policy experts, members of the foreign commissions, BJP leaders, students, and media.

Nadda hailed PM Modi for taking decisions that not only empowered India but also put the country in high esteem while mentioning India's humanitarian assistance to the world by delivering coronavirus vaccines, India's position as the emerging leader of the global south and country's stand on Russia-Ukraine war.

"Since 2014, PM Modi has undertaken 100 foreign journeys, visited 60 countries, build strategic alliances with nations, strengthened India's relations with our traditional allies such as the US, France, UAE, and Japan, and built new alliances with other nations as well with a lot of focus on clean energy and safe environment," the BJP president said.

Taking a swipe at the previous governments, he said, "India now unlike in the past does not shy away from taking tough decisions. Be it in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war and even other issues. We've built and strengthened our bilateral relations and emerged as a stronger voice in the multilateral platforms but we've also given a strong and clear-cut message to our adversaries.''

Nadda also said that PM's visit to both Israel and Palestine showed how India has emerged as a global leader adding earlier for decades, India did not dare to visit Israel due to domestic vote bank politics. " But the visits by PM Modi shows India's stand. Similarly, while there is a lot of chaos due to the Russia-Ukraine war PM made some hard decisions and did not hesitate to put forward our stand," he added.

He also mentioned how PM Modi evacuated nearly 22,000 Indian students stuck in Ukraine after having a conversation with President Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy ensuring a ceasefire for their safe evacuations.

He also lauded PM's initiative on the digital economy, digital transactions, and India's emerging voice as the multilateral platform including in the QUAD, I2U2, BRICS, SCO, and the G20.