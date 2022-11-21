New Delhi: In a big relief to international passengers, the union ministry of Civil aviation Monday said that the self-declaration forms for Covid vaccination that had to be filled in by incoming international passengers on the Air Suvidha portal, will no longer be necessary.

A notice from the Civil Aviation ministry this evening read, "In the light of sustained declining COVID-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in COVID-19 vaccination coverage both globally as well as in India, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued revised 'Guidelines for International Arrivals".

Under the revised guidelines of the health ministry, the submission of self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal stand discontinued, the Ministry said. The ministry, however, added a statutory warning: The rule could be reviewed if needed in view of the Covid situation.

Last month, the Hospitality body Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) had requested civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to withdraw the mandatory filling of the online Air Suvidha form for inbound travellers. In a representation to the minister, the association had said it was a hindrance for passengers and impeded the growth of Indian tourism sector post-pandemic.

As per the MoHFW's latest guidelines, air travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country. The latest guidelines supersede the guidelines issued in September, wherein those arriving from foreign countries were required to submit the Air Suvidha form.

They also had to provide "details of negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report (the test should have been conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey) or submit details of full primary vaccination scheduled of COVID-1 vaccination", as per the earlier guidelines. Only children under the age of 5 years were exempted from both pre and post-arrival testing, it had said.

On Monday, the MOHFW said that on arrival, the passengers should ensure physical distancing and thermal screening of all the arriving international passengers will be done by the health officials present at the point of entry. "The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated, taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol," it said.

Further, the ministry said that all travellers should self-monitor their health post-arrival. They should report to their "nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/ state helpline number in case they have any symptoms suggestive," it added. According to the ministry, the present guidelines are being revised in light of the sustained declining COVID-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in COVID-19 vaccination coverage both globally as well as in India.

During air travel, the ministry said that in-flight announcements about the ongoing pandemic, including precautionary measures to be followed such as preferable use of masks and following physical distances, should be made in flights/ travel at all points of entry. Any passenger having symptoms of coronavirus during travel should be isolated as per standard protocol, it added.