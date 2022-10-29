Karimganj (Assam): India on Saturday deported to Bangladesh 8 Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India without valid documents. The officials had deported the eight Bangladeshi nationals including a woman through legal procedures via the international border point at Sutarkandi in Assam's Karimganj district.

The Bangladeshi nationals had entered into India without valid documents from different parts of Assam at different times. The Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in different parts of the state and they were lodged at detention camps in the Cachar, Karimganj and Kamrup districts of the state in past few years.

The Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Md. Lal Mia alias Mohammad Lal Mia Kazi, Lal Mia alias Lalan Mia, Mohir Uddin, Mohammad bdul Motin, Farid Alom alias Akash, Atabur Rahman, Faima Begum alias Faima and Md. Rahim Mia alias Firdaus.

"Today we have deported 8 Bangladeshi nationals to Bangladesh. They were arrested in different parts of the state after they entered India without valid documents. Out of eight Bangladeshi nationals, five were arrested in Karimganj district, one in Cachar district and two in Kamrup district," Jiaul Hoque Mazumdar, police Sub-Inspector of Border branch said. The authorities from the Indian side had handed them over to Bangladesh authorities. (ANI)