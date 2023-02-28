New Delhi: Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen on Tuesday said India was increasingly been seen as a key trade partner in not just Denmark, but throughout Europe. Speaking at the CII India-Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave, the minister also noted that the relationship between India and Denmark was expanding at a rapid pace and in a clear direction.

"Our green strategic partnership is an example for all of us to follow and the new Danish government is fully committed to it", said the Denmark FM. "I am deeply impressed with the progress India has made since my last visit in 2019 in my former capacity as PM of Denmark. The country is heading in a sustainable direction. And it is evident by its electric vehicles on the roads," he observed.

He further reiterated that India-Denmark has joined hands in pushing for sustainable green transformation. "Danish skills and green innovative solutions are in demand here in India and We are proud to partner with India in achieving a greener future with more sustainable proof and green jobs, to the benefit of India but also the benefit of the world because I do not doubt that India will pave the way for all us to follow", he said.

The Danish FM highlighted that India is increasingly seen as a key partner in Asia not just in Denmark, but also in Europe more broadly. "India’s economic growth and rising importance on the world stage is remarkable. India is an important anchor of stability in the Indo-Pacific region and a strong partner in promoting a rules-based order in the region and globally", he pointed out.

Congratulating India on its G20 Presidency, the Danish FM said, "India’s impressive G20 presidency shows its growing international importance and readiness to take responsibility for global developments. India’s success will be the world's success. Several Indian G20 priorities are also key elements of a green strategic partnership between India and Denmark".

He assured that the Scandinavian nation will stand ready to support India in areas both can make a difference. A free and open and inclusive Indo pacific is not only of due strategic importance, but also a requirement for the region to prosper, he said. India and Denmark are also working on a project on migration, mobility and connectivity projects.

Earlier, EAM Jaishankar called on the Denmark FM here in New Delhi and emphasised the need to intensify cooperation. Taking to Twitter, the External Affairs Minister said, "Good to meet the FM of Denmark today morning. Discussed our bilateral partnership, which is growing from strength to strength. Also exchanged views on the state of the world. It calls for intensifying our cooperation".

Later, in his speech at the 'India Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave', Jaishankar noted that India and the EU believe in a multi-polar global order, share a commitment to promoting effective multilateralism, and are increasingly considerate of each other’s geopolitical, economic, strategic and security concerns.

It is pertinent to note that the EU is one of India’s largest and most important trade partners with bilateral trade conducted in FY 2021-22 exceeding USD 115 billion. "When it comes to the green transition, clean energy and green transition are central to the India-EU Connectivity Partnership. Synergies have emerged in solar and wind energy, in green hydrogen, smart grids, sustainable urban transport (especially metro projects), waste management and the circular economy", said Jaishankar at the business conclave. Denmark's Foreign Minister is in Delhi as part of the delegation led by the Danish Royal couple, who arrived in India on February 26.