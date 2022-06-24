New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, while talking to the media, said on Friday that "Whatever are the trading arrangements that India puts in place regarding the purchase of crude oil all over the world is determined purely by the consideration of energy security in India". "India's consideration for crude oil purchases is very well understood. It is appreciated across the countries. I don't see that as any point of assuming any pressure," Kwatra added.

This comes as G7 countries including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K., the U.S., and the EU, which have imposed sanctions on Russia since the invasion, most likely will pressurize New Delhi to join hands in restricting its purchase of Russian oil, during the G7 summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Schloss, Germany on the midnight of 25th June to participate in the G7 Summit, India's foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told media on Friday.

Further, the Foreign Secretary said that India's regular participation at G7 Summits points to increasing acceptance & recognition that India needs to be a part of every sustained effort to find a solution to solve challenges, global challenges in particular, which are being faced by the world. Besides India, Germany has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal, and South Africa.

Meanwhile, in response to a query on whether there will be any discussion on the issue as PM's visit to UAE is the first after the prophet controversy, Kwatra said that the Middle Eastern countries 'have an understanding' of India's position. "We have communicated our stand on various platforms. I don’t think that will be taken forward anymore", he said.

The United Arab Emirates which is among India’s closest partners joined criticism from the Islamic world against remarks on the Prophet by the now-suspended and expelled BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal. Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, Libya, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Pakistan, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Qatar, Kuwait, and Iran are some of the Gulf nations, which had summoned Indian envoys, in condemning the remarks against the Prophet.

Giving details of Prime Minister Modi's visit to UAE, the foreign Secretary further said that the visit to UAE will focus on two main issues, first to pay condolences on the passing away of former UAE President &Abu Dhabi Ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, second to congratulate Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for becoming President of the UAE.

"India and UAE relations are dynamic, robust, & widespread. Energy security is an important pillar of our relations. People-to-people connection is another aspect. Security, environment, education & investment are other areas of discussion between the two countries", Foreign Secretary said during the special media briefing today.