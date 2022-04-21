New Delhi: India on Thursday again reported a spike of 2,380 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, against the 2,067 infections registered the previous day, according to the Union Health Ministry. In the same period, there were 56 additional Covid-19 fatalities which increased the nationwide death toll to 522,062. Meanwhile, the country's active caseload has increased to 13,433, accounting for 0.03 per cent of the total positive cases.

Another 1,231 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4,25,14,479. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent. Also in the same period, a total of 4,49,114 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 83.33 crores. While the weekly positivity rate currently stood at 0.43 per cent, the daily positivity rate has reported a considerable rise to 0.53 per cent.

As of Thursday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 187 crores. This has been achieved through 2,28,80,354 sessions. Over 2.53 crore adolescents have been administered the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine since the beginning of the inoculation drive for this age group.

