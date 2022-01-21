New Delhi: India reported yet another spike in Covid-19 cases logging over 3.47 lakh new cases (29,722 more than yesterday) in the last 24 hours. As many as 703 people affected by the virus died during the time.

The number of active cases now stands at 20,18,825, while the death toll is at 4,88,396. The Omicron tally in the country is close to 10,000 now. On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry asked 6.5 crore Indians who missed their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to come forward for the shot with top health officials claiming a significant drop in Covid mortality in the third wave as against the second surge due to protection offered by the vaccine.

The number of people who missed their second doses was 12 crore at one point in time but the number came down to 6.5 crore partially vaccinated individuals who didn't turn up despite repeated reminders, said Vinod Paul, NITI Ayog member and the government's principal adviser on Covid-19.

The Health Ministry also said that the use of antivirals or monoclonal antibodies was not recommended for those less than 18 years of age, irrespective of severity of Covid infection, and if steroids are used, they should be tapered over 10 to 14 days, subject to clinical improvement.

In the 'Revised Comprehensive Guidelines for Management of COVID-19 in Children and Adolescents (below 18 years)', the health ministry also said that masks are not recommended for children aged five years and below.

