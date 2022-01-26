New Delhi: India saw an increase in Covid-19 cases as the country logged 2,85,914 new infections in the last 24 hours, over 11 per cent more than yesterday's tally.

The country also witnessed 665 deaths and 2,99,073 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was 16.16%, registering a slight increase since yesterday. The number of active cases has reached 22,23,018.

The surge in the number of cases across the country exhibited variations as usual with the cases seeing a dip in some states, while a steep rise in others with Kerala reporting its highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Kerala reported 55,475 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total affected to 57,25,086.

National capital Delhi on Tuesday reported a marginal rise in Covid cases, at 6,028, as against 5,760 on Monday, while there were 31 fresh deaths. The positivity rate has come down to 10.55 per cent with active Covid cases declining to 42,010 as per the Health Department bulletin.

