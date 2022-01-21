Delhi: India continues to log around 3 lakh daily new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day. While the numbers have stabilized in some states like Delhi and West Bengal and some restrictions are now being relaxed, some states like Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are resorting to fresh lockdowns and travel curbs.

Delhi logged 10,756 Covid cases in a single day and 38 more fatalities due to the infection, while the positivity rate declined to 18.04 per cent. Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday asserted that the danger of COVID-19 has subsided in the national capital and the situation is "quite under control". He also said that the virus was the primary cause of death in only three of the 43 fatalities recorded the previous day.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday approved the Delhi government's proposal to allow private offices to function with 50 per cent staff but suggested maintaining the status quo on lifting weekend curfew and removing odd-even rule for the opening of shops in the markets, sources said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 10,86,207 on Friday with the addition of 5,029 cases, while eight deaths took the toll to 13,705. The state's positivity rate, which is cases detected per 100 tests, was 10.67 per cent on Friday.

Tamil Nadu reported 29,870 new COVID19 cases on Friday, with 21,684 recoveries and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the state has touched 1,87,358. Meanwhile Chief Minister Stalin announced a lockdown this Sunday with some relaxations for autos and processor-booked rental cars.

Mumbai on Friday reported 5,008 new coronavirus infections, 700 less than the previous day, along with 12 deaths, the city civic body said. With this, the city's COVID-19 case tally rose to 10,28,715 while the death toll reached 16,512, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This was the third day in a row when daily COVID-19 cases have dropped in the financial capital.

While the Maharashtra state government has taken an important decision to start schools , Avinash Bhondwe, a doctor of the task force said . In which it has been said that the school from 1st to 12th standard will start from 24th January. However, how appropriate is this decision in the case of young children? ETV Bharat spoke to. At the time, he said the decision was wrong.

Continuing to register a surge in cases, Karnataka on Friday logged 48,049 new cases of COVID-19, and 22 fatalities, taking the tally to 34,25,002 and the death toll to 38,537.

The state had recorded 47,754 fresh infections on Thursday. Of the new cases today, 29,068 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 7,196 people being discharged and 6 virus-related deaths. Karnataka government decided to lift weekend curfew, but night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am everyday will continue, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Friday.

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,49,074 on Friday as 9,154 people tested positive for the infection, 1,805 less than the previous day, a health bulletin said. The death toll rose to 20,265 as 35 more patients succumbed to the infection, it said. The number of active cases dipped by 9,993 to 1,34,816.

Haryana reports 9655 new COVID19 cases, 9247 recoveries and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the state has reached 62,016.

Madhya Pradesh reported 9603 new COVID19 cases with 4255 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases now stand at 55,085.

Telangana on Friday reported 4,416 new COVID-19 cases and pushed the tally to 7,26,819 while two fatalities took the death toll to 4,069. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most cases with 1,670 cases being reported on Friday.

Assam on Friday registered over 13 per cent fall in fresh COVID-19 cases compared to the previous day, with 6,897 more people testing positive for the infection, the National Health Mission (NHM) said. The state's positivity rate also decreased from 12.92 per cent on Thursday to 12.13 per cent on Friday.

Gujarat reported 21,225 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a drop from its all-time high recorded a day ago, taking the tally to 10,22,788, while 16 more patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said. The tally was lower than the all-time high of 24,485 cases reported on Thursday but still the second highest spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. In light of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Friday announced night curfew for 17 more towns with high positivity rate and extended the implementation in eight metros and two cities till January 29.

While the timing of the night curfew remains unchanged from 10 pm to 6 am, 17 more towns have been added to the list of places where it will be enforced from January 22 till January 29.

Odisha on Friday reported a slight dip in fresh COVID-19 cases, as 9,833 more people tested positive for the disease, raising the tally to 11,87,295. The death toll mounted to 8,507 with six new fatalities. The state had on Thursday logged 10,368 single-day infections and seven deaths. It recorded less than 10,000 fresh cases for the first time in nine days.

Kerala on Friday logged 41,668 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total caseload to 55,29,566, a day after registering 46,387 cases, the highest single day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

