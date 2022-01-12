New Delhi: India is continuing to witness a sharp surge in COVID-19 infections with the daily new infections reaching close to 2 lakh cases. The case positivity has risen from 1.1 percent on December 30 to 11.05 percent on January 12.

According to the Union Health Ministry data India added 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,60,70,510 which includes 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, as of Wednesday morning.

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting over COVID situation with Regional Director of Directorate General of Health Services, National Centre for Disease Control officers, Deputy Director DCGI, Regional Head of ICMR and FSSAI in Chennai.

In view of the upcoming state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur the Health Ministry clarified that the ban on election rallies might be extended as the situation evolves.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said that the omicron variant continues to define the pandemic globally and is now crowding out the previously dominant delta variant. The number of new coronavirus infections in the last week jumped by about 55 percent; the highest ever single-day rise worldwide was 31.59 lakh on January 10.

As per government data, the active COVID-19 cases have increased 14 times in Uttar Pradesh in the last seven days while Punjab saw an 8.65 fold rise in such infections during the same period. Goa witnessed a 4.35 times rise in active COVID cases during the last one week. Bihar registered an 11.27 times rise in active COVID-19 cases, followed by Madhya Pradesh 10.95 times, Chhattisgarh 8.02 times, Odisha 9.4 times, Rajasthan 9.61 times, Haryana 6.61 times and Tamil Nadu 6.05 times. Delhi has witnessed a 5.03 times spike in active cases in the last one week.

Nineteen states have more than 10,000 active cases of COVID-19. Four states have active cases between 5,000-10,000 while 13 states have less than 5,000 active cases.

On Wednesday evening, Lav Agarwal , the Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry said that 300 districts in India are reporting weekly case positivity of more than 5 per cent. The states of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, UP, Kerala, Gujarat are emerging as states of concern due to the rise in active COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra recorded 46,723 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a jump of 12,299 infections from a day ago, and 32 fresh fatalities with 86 omicron infections. In view of COVID, all school buses of Maharashra will get 100% exemption from annual vehicle tax this year, the state government stated. The financial capital Mumbai reported 16,420 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, around 41 per cent more than a day before, while the fatality count grew by seven, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said the rise in daily positive cases is due to revised national testing guidelines.

"Due to the recent change in the national COVID testing guidelines two days ago, where it has been directed that only symptomatic cases will be tested, it is likely to create a spike in positivity as most of the symptomatic cases would be almost confirmed positive cases," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged pilgrims not to overcrowd vehicles to reach Gangasagar Mela, wear double masks, follow COVID norms, cooperate with administration. West Bengal on Wednesday registered 22,155 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1,057 more than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 18,17,585.

The national capital Delhi, on Wednesday, reported 27561 new cases, 40 deaths and 14957 recoveries. The active cases has risen to 87445 and the positivity rate has touched 26.22 percent. The Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday said the number of hospital admissions in the national capital due to COVID-19 has stabilised over the last five days, which is an indication that the current wave of the pandemic may have peaked and cases may decline in two-three days. The Delhi Disaster management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday clarified that the e-passes issued for movement connected to "essential goods and services" or "exempted category", shall be valid during the entire duration of imposition of weekend and night curfew in view of surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Wednesday directed its officials to take various measures to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 15-17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated 11 government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu and said the future will belong to societies that invest in healthcare. After virtually inaugurating the medical institutions, Modi said the covid-19 pandemic has reaffirmed the importance of the health sector and listed out the various health and medical education related initiatives of his government.

Meanwhile Tamil Nadu clocked 17,934 infections on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 28,47,589, while 19 more fatalities took the death toll to 36,905.

Karnataka reported 21,390 new cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours with active cases reaching 93,099. The positivity rate for the day stood at 10.96 per cent.

Goa on Wednesday reported 3,119 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally close to the 2-lakh mark. The positivity rate jumped to 31.84 per cent.

Ten more people died of COVID-19 in Punjab on Wednesday, while 6,481 fresh cases pushed the tally to 6,36,243.

(With agency inputs)