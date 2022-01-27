New Delhi: India registered a slight increase in Covid-19 cases today as the country logged 2,86,384 new infections in the last 24 hours as compared to 2,85,914 cases yesterday.

The daily positivity rate, however, shot up considerably from 16.16 per cent on Wednesday to 19.59 per cent today. As many as 573 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country. The number of active cases has reached 22,02,472.

Karnataka was among the states registering the highest number of cases. The state in south India logged 48,905 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 fatalities on Wednesday taking the tally to 36,54,413, and the death toll to 38,705.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi are seeing a marked decrease. The case tally has halved in just 12 days after rising to a high of 94,160 on January 13, while it took 21 days for the active caseload to drop by half during the second wave last year. The third wave of the pandemic saw the active cases peaking to 94,160 on January 13. The number dropped to 42,010 by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the government is likely to cap the prices of Covishield and Covaxin, the Covid vaccines which are expected to soon get regular market approval from India's drug regulator. The price, as per the official sources, is likely to be capped at Rs 275 per dose plus an additional service charge of Rs 150.

