New Delhi: The COVID-19 cases in India have crossed the 4,000-mark for the second time in the past four days on Sunday, as the country logged 4,270 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. On Friday, after nearly three months, the daily tally of COVID-19 cases in India had crossed the 4,000-mark with the country recording 4,041 fresh infections.

However, the country reported a marginal dip yesterday with 3,962 new COVID cases. With this, India's active COVID caseload stands at 24,052, constituting 1.03 percent of the country's total positive cases. The daily positivity rate of 1.03 percent was observed in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 0.84 percent, the health ministry informed today.

With 2,619 recoveries in the last 24 hours hence, the total recoveries now reached 4,26,28,073. India's Recovery Rate is currently at 98.73 percent. As per the health ministry, India conducted 4,13,699 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The country has so far conducted 85.26 crore total tests so far, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data. (ANI)