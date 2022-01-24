New Delhi: As the World Health Organization's special envoy said today that the Covid has still got a "long, long way" to go and is "still very serious", some new restrictions were imposed while some were released in the sates across the country. Meanwhile in a positive highlight, daily Covid infections in Maharashtra - which has been recording the highest number of cases in the country for a long time - showed a significant drop in the positive cases today.

Delhi on Monday reported 5,760 new Covid cases and 30 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 11.79 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The health bulletin showed 48,844 Covid tests were conducted in the capital the previous day as compared to 69,022 on Saturday. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, meanwhile, called for an important COVID 19 meeting to be held on Thursday, in order to discuss the current COVID situation in the capital. This comes amid a record infection rate of 13.32% being recorded on Sunday.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 28,286 new Covid cases - 12,519 less cases than Sunday. 86 fresh Omicron infections were also detected in the state, along with 36 related deaths. The state capital Mumbai reported under 2,000 new coronavirus cases at 1,857, down by 693 from the previous day and the lowest daily count in nearly a month, while 11 more patients succumbed to the infection, as informed by the city civic body. This was the sixth day in a row when the daily COVID-19 cases have witnessed a drop in the financial capital. Meanwhile, an official informed that 248 of the 280 samples sent for genome testing have been detected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus. On the other hand, Mumbai also welcomed students of all classes in schools today as they reopened with stringent adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Registering a dip in cases, Karnataka on Monday logged 46,426 new cases of COVID-19, and 32 fatalities, taking the tally to 35,64,108 and the death toll to 38,614. There were 41,703 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 31,62,977, a health department bulletin said.

Gujarat continued to report a decline in the number of daily COVID-19 cases with the state seeing 13,805 fresh infections on Monday, but coronavirus-related fatalities rose to 25, the highest in the recent past, as informed by the health department.

Rajasthan reported 23 deaths and 9,480 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the fatality count to 9,118 and infection tally to 11,39,382, according to an official report.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 9,04,744 today after the detection of 10,585 new cases, while the toll increased to 10,576 with six patients succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said. The positivity rate reduced to 13.0 per cent today from 13.4 per cent on Sunday, he pointed out.

Telangana on Monday reported 3,980 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,38,795 while the death toll rose to 4,075 with three more fatalities.

Union Territory of Puducherry registered 1,130 new cases of coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Monday and pushed the overall tally to 1,53,343.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 5,394 fresh cases of coronavirus taking the infected number of persons to 4,02,596 while eight deaths due to the virus were reported in the past 24 hours, officials said. Out of the fresh cases, 2,045 were from the Jammu division and 3349 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,654 on Monday as 69 people tested positive for the infection, 38 less than the previous day, a health official said. The northeastern state's coronavirus death toll rose to 707 as two more patients succumbed to the infection. No fatality was recorded in the last two days.

Active cases in Andhra Pradesh mounted to 93,305 with the daily infection positivity rate crossing 35 per cent, as the State registered 14,502 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

West Bengal meanwhile reported 4,546 COVID-19 Cases today, taking the total state tally to 19,69,791. With 37 more deaths today, the death toll in the state has risen to 20,375.

Also read: DDMA to meet on Thursday regarding Delhi COVID situation, to take call on red alert implementation