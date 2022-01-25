New Delhi: The surge in the number of cases across the country exhibited variations as usual with the cases seeing a dip in some states, while a steep rise in others with Kerala reporting its highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Kerala reported 55,475 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total affected to 57,25,086. On Monday, Kerala recorded 26,514 fresh cases while the previous highest ever in a single day was recorded on January 20- 46,387 cases. The state Health department said 1,12,281 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the COVID-19 dashboard in the website of the Kerala government shows the test positivity rate(TPR) above 44 per cent.

National capital Delhi on Tuesday reported a marginal rise in Covid cases, at 6,028, as against 5,760 on Monday, while there were 31 fresh deaths. The positivity rate has come down to 10.55 per cent with active Covid cases declining to 42,010 as per the Health Department bulletin.

Meanwhile in Maharashtra, the number of corona patients in the state has increased slightly today, with 33, 914 fresh cases and 86 deaths reported today. Economic capital Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,815 new coronavirus cases and ten deaths, said a statement by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The city reported less than 2,000 infections on the second day in a row, while new cases have been declining for the last seven days.

In a positive highlight, after fresh infections dropped over the past two days, the number of discharges overtook new coronavirus cases in Karnataka on Tuesday, which further declined to 41,400, taking the tally to 36,05,508. According to a health department bulletin, 52 deaths were recorded, pushing the death toll to 38,666.

Gujarat reported 16,608 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising its overall tally to 10,92,968, while 28 more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said. Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 11,05,132 on Tuesday with an addition of 4,914 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 13,769 after 23 more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said. Twenty-two more people died of the Covid infection in Rajasthan on Tuesday as 9,771 new cases pushed the state's infection count to 11,49,153. Till now, 9,140 people have died from the infection in the state, according to an official report.

The covid-19 surge continued in J&K with 6,570 new cases and 14 deaths reported during the last 24 hours. An official bulletin said 1,555 new cases and seven deaths were reported in the Jammu division and 5,015 cases and seven deaths in the Kashmir division while 3,789 patients - 1,278 in the Jammu division and 2,511 in the Kashmir division - have recovered.

Eighteen more people died of COVID-19 in Haryana as 6,029 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 9,20,855, a Health Department bulletin said. So far, 10,212 people have died of the infection in the state. The worst-hit Gurugram district reported 2,030 fresh cases. Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 death toll rose to 23,088 on Tuesday with 15 more fatalities, while the infection tally reached 19,69,368 following the detection of 11,583 new cases, officials said. Of the 15 deaths, two each were reported from Ghaziabad and Moradabad, they said.

Tamil Nadu continued to record a marginal decline in new Covid-19 cases with 30,055 infections, pushing the caseload to 31,94,260, while 48 more fatalities took the death toll to 37,312, the health department said. With 25,221 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, recoveries climbed to 29,45,678 leaving 2,11,270 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 9,14,195 on Tuesday after the detection of 9,451 new cases, while the toll increased to 10,583 with seven patients succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, a health department official said. The positivity rate remained unchanged at 13.0 per cent on Tuesday, he said. Nine more people died from Covid in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday as 1,026 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 2,63,113, a health official said.

Telangana on Tuesday reported 4,559 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,43,354 while the death toll rose to 4,077 with two more fatalities. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of daily cases with 1,450, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (432) and Rangareddy (322) districts, a state government bulletin said

Sikkim reported 237 fresh coronavirus infections, 122 more than the previous day, a health department bulletin said. The fresh infections raised the tally to 37,333. The death toll rose to 424 as one more person succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. Meghalaya recorded 397 new COVID-19 cases, 92 more than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 89,161, a health official said. The death toll rose to 1,499 as one more person succumbed to the disease, he said.

Nagaland logged 164 new COVID-19 cases, 95 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 33,818, a health official said. One more fatality due to the infection raised the death toll to 708, he said. Nagaland now has 775 active cases, while 30,987 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 68 in the last 24 hours, the official said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stood at 91.62 per cent.