New Delhi: India recorded a steep decline in Covid-19 cases as it recorded 1,247 infections in the past 24 hours, against 2,183 reported the previous day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. In the same period, one Covid fatality was recorded, taking the death toll to 521,966. Meanwhile, the active caseload has risen to 11,860 which is 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A total of 928 patients have recovered in the same time span and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,25,11,701. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent. Also in the same period, a total of 4,01,909 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 83.25 crore cumulative tests. The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.34 per cent. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate has reported a considerable decline at 0.31 per cent.

On the vaccination front, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.72 crores as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. This has been achieved through 2,27,79,246 sessions. Over 2.47 crore adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since the beginning of the vaccination drive for this age bracket. More than 20.52 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs.

