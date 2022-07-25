New Delhi: India on Monday strongly condemned the recent killings in the Zakho district of Dohuk Governorate, Kurdistan Region of Iraq, saying that it is a clear violation of the country's sovereignty and a blatant disregard for international humanitarian law. India's reaction comes after eight people, including two children and three women, were killed, while 23 were injured, in the Kurdistan region on July 20 when artillery shells hit a park.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, "India strongly condemns the recent killings in the Zakho district of Dohuk Governorate, Kurdistan Region of Iraq, which is a clear violation of the country's sovereignty and a blatant disregard for international humanitarian law"

"India expresses its deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the dastardly attack, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery," MEA said in a statement. India also conveyed its stand and condolences in messages inscribed today in condolence books opened by the Government of Iraq in Baghdad and the Embassy of Iraq in New Delhi.

According to sources, Zakho is a commercial centre and tourist hub in northern Kurdistan. Local officials said a Turkish artillery strike hit a crowded resort just outside the town on July 20. The Kurdish and Yezidi regions of Iraq have been targeted in the past with airstrikes and artillery shelling by the Turkish military.