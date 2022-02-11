New Delhi: India completed its ‘Indigenous 5G Test Bed’ project on December 31, 2021, Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State (MoS), Communications said in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

"The ‘Indigenous 5G Test Bed’ project, funded by Department of Telecommunications has been completed on 31st December 2021," he stated in a written reply.

As to whether it would disturb wireless communication used for air traffic, the MoS said that the "frequency bands opened for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT), including 5G Technology, in India have enough guard band to ensure that there is no aeronautical interference."

He further stated that the Department of Telecommunications has set up a Technology Innovation Group on 6G.

"Department of Telecommunications has constituted a Technology Innovation Group on 6G and various task forces comprising of members from academia and industry," he added.

