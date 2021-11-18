New Delhi: India and China are holding talks on border issues on Thursday. After the Galwan clash last year, several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have ended in a stalemate.

Disengagement at some border points did take place but by and large there is an impasse on complete disengagement. Disengagement at Depsang and Hot Springs remains a key sticky point.

A huge build-up of forces on each side of Eastern Ladakh even during harsh winters indicates that conflict is far from being defused. The 23rd round of India China border talks taking place today is under Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC)

The last contact between India and China was the military talks at the Corps Commander level in October this year. It was the 13th round of talks.

After the meeting, India said, "During the meeting, the Indian side, therefore, made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals. The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas."

India also said that to make any progress in the bilateral relation, complete disengagement is a prerequisite. India maintains that the situation along the LAC had been caused by unilateral attempts of the Chinese side to alter the status quo and in violation of the bilateral agreements. It was therefore necessary that the Chinese side take appropriate steps in the remaining areas so as to restore peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector.

Also read: We have a border with Tibet, not with China: Major General GD Bakshi

ANI