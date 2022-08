New Delhi: The Indian and Chinese armies on Wednesday held a Division Commander-level meeting where they discussed matters pertaining to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control in the Ladakh sector. "The meeting was held to discuss routine matters pertaining to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual in Ladakh sector," Defence sources said.

Such meetings are regularly held at various levels to discuss border management issues for maintaining peace and tranquillity, they said. The Chinese PLA has continued with heavy construction activities along the LAC to further upgrade its military infrastructure and connectivity in the region. During the talks, the Indian and Chinese sides were led by Division commanders and discussed issues related to peace and tranquillity in the DBO sector and other areas, sources said.