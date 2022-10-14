New Delhi: Another round of diplomatic talks under the 25th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on Friday, wherein both sides could not reach a breakthrough conclusion while deciding to continue the discussions further.

"The two sides agreed to continue discussions through diplomatic and military channels to resolve the remaining issues along the LAC at the earliest so as to create conditions for the restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations," a press note by the External Affairs Ministry released after the meeting was concluded said.

The Indian delegation was led by the Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.

Both sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas, as noted in the press release. Recalling the developments since the last meeting of WMCC in May 2022, they welcomed the disengagement in the area of Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15) that was carried out in a phased, coordinated, and verified manner between 8-12 September 2022.

They noted that these steps reflected the understanding between External Affairs Minister and the Chinese State Councilor & Foreign Minister, including at their recent meeting in Bali in July 2022, the release further said.

It further notified that both the sides agreed to hold the next (17th) round of the Senior Commanders meeting as soon as possible 'To achieve the objective of resolution of remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols'. Though a tentative date was not mentioned in the press release.