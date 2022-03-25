New Delhi: The delegation-level talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House concluded here on Friday, with the EAM Jaishankar tagging the meeting as an 'extensive exchange that lasted for about three hours, wherein the delegates 'addressed a broad substantive agenda openly and candidly.'

While addressing the media post the meeting, the EAM said that he has been 'honest with his talks with the FM Wang Yi' and that the meeting established India's position concerning the 'friction area' amid the Indio-Chinese border disputes. "The current situation is a 'Work in Progress, obviously, at a slower pace than desirable. This needs to be taken forward since completion of the disengagement (at LAC) is necessary," he said while talking to the journalists. The EAM also emphasized that India intends to establish stable ties and end disputes without force.

"The occasion provided an opportunity to exchange views on major international issues, including Afghanistan and Ukraine," said S Jaishankar on his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. In the meeting, we extensively discussed our bilateral relations that have been disturbed as a result of Chinese actions in April 2020," the EAM added.

Before the meeting, the Chinese Foreign Minister visited National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's office in South Block, after landing in New Delhi on Thursday. The key objective of Wang's visit was to restart physical engagement and also invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BRICS meet to be hosted by Beijing later this year.

