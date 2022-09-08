A joint statement has been issued by India, China that both the troops have decided on disengagement in the area of Gogra-Hot Springs Patrolling Point-15 in eastern Ladakh have started to disengage in a coordinated and planned way. Defence Ministry stated, " Today, as per consensus reached in 16th round of India China Corps Commander Level Meeting, Indian and Chinese troops in area of Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated&planned way,which is conducive to peace and tranquility in the border areas."