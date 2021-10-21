New Delhi: As India achieved a historic milestone of inoculating more than 100 crore population with Covid19 vaccines on Thursday, experts from India's health sector have expressed confidence that India can definitely achieve its aim of vaccinating all adult population by December this year.

"I believe by December this year, India will be able to vaccinate all people above the age of 18 years. However, all the unscientific talks on the vaccination process need to be nullified by the government," said Indian Medical Association (IMA) president Dr. JA Jayalal in an interview with ETV Bharat. He said that when India started the national vaccination process on January 16, there were lots of vaccine hesitancy and people were showing apprehension.

"We (IMA) came forward and all our members got the jabs just to show to the world that the vaccines are safe," said Dr. Jayalal. Statistics said that 56,76,16,345 people between the age of 18-44 years, 28,05,12,540 people between 45-60 years of age, and 17,08,96,276 people above the age group of 60 years and above got Covid19 vaccination till the filling of this report.

India crossed 100 crore milestone of vaccination with 70,95,52,033 people got the first dose and 29,36,52,256 people got the second dose from 87,725 vaccination sites. Amongst these 85,215 are government vaccination centers and 2,510 are private vaccination centers. "There is a huge difference in the number of people getting first and second doses of vaccines. We have to minimise the gap so that we can achieve our target of vaccinating all adult population by December this year," said Suneela Garg, national president of Organised Medicine Academic Guild (OMAG).

Statistics for age-wise distribution of people from 2010 to 2020 shows that 26.16 percent of the population falls in the age group of 0-14 years, 67.27 percent of people fall in the age group of 15-64 years and 6.57 percent of people fall in the age group of 65 years and above. "To achieve the target of inoculating all adult population by December this year, we need to expedite the availability of other vaccines as well," said Dr. Garg who is also an Indian advisor in World Health Organisation.

She also emphasised the need to remove vaccine hesitancy. "There is still a large section of the adult population who has vaccine hesitancy...we need to remove their hesitancy and encourage them to get the vaccination," added Dr. Garg. On September 17, India achieved a milestone of administering 2 crore doses in a single day to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India at present is using three Covid19 vaccines that include Oxford AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India (SII's) Civishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Russian made Sputnik V. Moreover, Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine, Corbevax vaccine of Biological E are also in the offing. "Once we get more vaccines in our hands, we will be able to inoculate crores of people in a single day," said Dr. Garg.

It may be mentioned here that all adult populations of nine states and UTs including Andaman & Nicobar Island, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Dadra, and Nagar Haveli have received the first dose of the vaccines. Meanwhile, government statistics said that 103.5 crore vaccines have been provided to the States and UTs by the central government whereas 10.85 crore vaccines are still available with the States and UTs.