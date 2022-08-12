New Delhi: Reacting for the first time on the ongoing Taiwan crisis, New Delhi on Friday called for peace in the region and avoiding unilateral actions to change the status quo. Speaking to media persons MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India's relevant policies are well known and consistent.

"They do not require reiteration. And called for peace and tranquillity in the region and adds that there should be a restrain, avoidance of unilateral actions to change the status-quo and de-escalation of tensions to maintain peace and tranquillity," he added.

India also pitched for exercising restraint and underlined the need for efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region. China launched major military drills around Taiwan as part of its response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan.

"Like many other countries, India too is concerned at recent developments," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing. "We urge the exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change status quo, de-escalation of tensions and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region," he said. (with Agency inputs)