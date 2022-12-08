New Delhi: MoS, External Affairs, V Muraleedharan on Thursday reiterated India's position on the Russia- Ukraine conflict adding that the country has called upon both sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue.

His remarks came in response to the question by Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko on whether any diplomatic initiatives have been taken by the Government on the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Muraleedharan told the Upper House of the Parliament that since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, India has consistently called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to violence.

As for the number of urgent measures taken for defusing the prospect of usage of nuclear or radiological weapons in the conflict, Muraleedharan said, "The Government has been in touch with Russia and Ukraine at various levels. The Prime Minister has spoken to the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine on multiple occasions."

Muraleedharan told Rajya Sabha that the Prime Minister has urged for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue for the resolution of the conflict.

The MoS noted that the External Affairs Minister has been in regular touch with his counterparts from Russia and Ukraine adding that he also met the Ukrainian Prime Minister on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Minister recalled that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also held a telephonic conversation with the Defence Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu on October 26, this year, and pointed out that the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side as the prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity.

"India is also providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and has sent around 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid. India has also provided financial aid for the reconstruction of educational institutions at the request of the Ukrainian Government", MoS MEA responded to another question on the details of the help and assistance provided to the people of Ukraine who were injured and whose buildings and institutions were damaged.