New Delhi: External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar met with Dr. Lemogang Kwape, Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation of Botswana on Wednesday at Ektanagar, Kevadia, Gujarat, with defense, and training as the key focus of discussion. This was the first meeting for any foreign minister with EAM in Ektanagar, Kevadia.

During the meeting, both ministers reviewed the current state of bilateral relations between the two countries and explored means to further strengthen these relations in areas such as health, trade and investment, defense, economic cooperation, training, and capacity building among others. Regional and international issues of mutual concern including cooperation in multilateral fora such as the UN were also discussed.

It was also decided to reinvigorate the existing institutional mechanisms and conduct these meetings at the earliest mutually convenient dates, including the meeting of the ministerial Joint Commission.

India and Botswana enjoy cordial bilateral relations underpinned by strong people-to-people ties. The Indian Diaspora in Botswana is estimated to be over 6000. Bilateral trade between India and Botswana is about US$ 806 million.