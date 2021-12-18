Gandhinagar: Ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022, a pre-event summit was organized today at Pandit Deendayal Energy University in Gandhinagar's Raysan village. The topic of the summit was 'Holistic Healthcare: Focus on Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices'

The summit was attended by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Health Minister Hrishikesh Patel and Health Minister Of State Nimisha Suthar and others.

Speaking at the event, Union Health Minister said, "The policy regarding the pharma sector in Gujarat and its rules will be displayed besides the advantages for investors investing in Gujarat. At present, a new India is being formed and the country is constantly changing. If the country has to develop, its people must need to be healthy, as a healthy population will lead a faster development,"

Regarding vibrant Gujarat, Mansukh Mandaviya said, "India is currently the best country in the world for investment. There is skill power, manpower and trust in the the government. If you blend all these factors, your industry will move forward and the dream of a self-reliant Gujarat and India will come true."

After the event in a Tweet, Mandaviya said, "Our government is continuously working to enhance research work in the pharma sector and providing a favourable environment to industry."

