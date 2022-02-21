Visakhapatnam(Andhra Pradesh): President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday that India believes in 'Security and Growth for All in the Region' to focus on cooperative measures for sustainable use of oceans. Speaking on the occasion of Presidential Fleet Review-2022 at Visakhapatnam, he pointed out that a large part of global trade passes through the Indian Ocean Region.

"A significant portion of our trade and energy needs are met through the oceans. Safety of the seas and of the maritime commons, therefore, remains a critical requirement. The Indian Navy’s constant vigil, prompt response to incidents, and untiring efforts have been highly successful in this regard," said Kovind according to an official release.

Lauding the Indian Navy for its contribution to the Make in India initiative, the President said that nearly 70 percent of various under-construction warships and submarines are indigenous.

"The President was happy to note that the Indian Navy is becoming increasingly self-reliant and has been at the forefront of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. He noted that about 70 percent of the contents of several warships and submarines under construction in various public and private shipyards across the country are indigenous," stated the release.

He said that it is a matter of great pride that India has built nuclear submarines and soon we would have our indigenously built aircraft carrier, ‘Vikrant’, joining the service, it added.

Referring to the Indian Navy's role in supplying friendly nations with medicines and evacuating Indian nationals stranded abroad, the President said that such swift deployment during the crisis has underscored India’s vision of being the ‘Preferred Security Partner’ and ‘First Responder’ in the Indian Ocean Region.

"Pointing to the historical importance of Visakhapatnam, also popularly known as Vizag, the President said that it has been an important port for centuries. Its strategic importance is underlined by the fact that the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy is located Vizag," stated the release.

"He said that Vizag made a glorious contribution during the 1971 war. He recalled the heroic action of the Eastern Naval Command in the naval blockade of the then East Pakistan and the sinking of Pakistan’s submarine ‘Ghazi’. He said that that was a decisive blow to Pakistan," it added.

