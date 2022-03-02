Agartala: Cooperative minister of Tripura, Ramprasad Pal on Tuesday stated that under the leadership of the Prime Minister of India and Bangladesh are witnessing “a wave of development”. Pal, was speaking at the ‘5th Bangladesh-India Cultural Meet-2022’ in Bangladesh organized to observe the birth centenary of the country’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence, and the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-India friendship. Pal had earlier received an invitation to the event. “Friendship between India and Bangladesh will last forever."

Under the leadership of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, both countries are now witnessing a wave of development. The governments of both countries are working successfully for the welfare of the people”, the minister said. Earlier, the Tripura minister was welcomed at Dhaka Airport by Pankaj Debnath, Member of Parliament for Bangladesh.

He reached the Rajshahi district of Bangladesh on Friday by flight from Dhaka. The program of the Cooperative Minister's visit to Bangladesh started on February 26 by paying homage to Bangabandhu and martyr AHM Kamaruzzaman. While talking to the representatives of various media outlets during his visit to Bangladesh, the Cooperative Minister said the relationship of both the countries is “strengthening by the day and the people of Tripura consider Bangladesh as a relative”.

A warm reception was given to the Cooperative Minister under the patronage of Rajshahi Mayor AHM Kamaruzzaman Liton. Pal mentioned the contribution of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in realizing the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to build a golden Bengal. During his visit to Bangladesh, the Cooperative Minister also visited Rajshahi University and paid homage at the Shaheed Minar of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Rajshahi University.



