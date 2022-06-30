Dehradun: The 9th round of talks between the military officers of India and visiting Australian delegation was held at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun to take forward the defence agreement between the armies of the two countries. In the meeting, the Australian and Indian Army staff stressed on joint military exercises, training cooperation and preparing a road map to enhance defence cooperation between the two armies.

The special delegation of the Australian Army is on a visit to India from 25 June to August 1 as part of the defence cooperation. Under the programme, the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Bengal Infantry Division Engineering Group Centre Roorkee, Wargame Research and Development Centre Delhi and Centre for Land Warfare Study (CLAWS) are being visited by the Military Board of Australia.

Also read: Australian Army Chief visits Pokhran firing ranges, Laungewala war memorial

During the talks between India and Australian Army officers at IMA, the two sides discussed activities to take forward defence agreements through cooperation. Apart from this, talks were also held between the two armies regarding a better training course. It was also emphasised between the military officers of the two countries that efforts were also being made to reach an agreement on the cadet exchange programme between the pre-commissioned training academy and the bilateral ex-Australia high-domain commodity expert exchange.

At the same time, in this important dialogue, emphasis was also laid on the exchange of theoretical matters like tank exercises and medicine. Earlier, the Chief of the Army Staff of Australia, Lieutenant General Maxwell Burr, along with a 4-member delegation, visited India on defence cooperation. During his visit to India, the Australian Army Chief met senior military officers, including the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of the Navy and the Chief of the Air Staff of India. It is being told that positive talks were held to further each other's military cooperation.