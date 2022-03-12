New Delhi: Amid Russia's claims of the alleged development of biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine aided by the United States, India reiterated its older position on the ongoing military confrontation and called for peace and diplomacy and also stressed the need to respect territorial integrity and sovereignty.

India at the UNSC meeting over Ukraine emphasised to adhere to conventions on biological weapons noting the recent statements by the United States and wider information regarding biological activities relating to Ukraine," India's Permanent envoy to the UN, TS Tirumurti said, "We would like to underline the importance attached by India to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention as a key global and non-discriminatory disarmament convention, prohibiting an entire category of weapons of mass destruction."

Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) is a treaty that came into its existence in 1975 at the peak of the Cold War and prohibits the development, transfer and production of biological weapons.

"It is important to ensure full and effective implementation of the BTWC in letter and spirit" the Indian envoy added. We also believe that any matters relating to obligations under the BTWC should be addressed as per the provisions of the Convention, and through consultation and cooperation between the parties concerned,” TS Tirumurti said.

On the ongoing military confrontation in Ukraine that has devastated the lives of the civilians and has caused mass destruction of various places in Ukraine, TS Tirumurti said, "We sincerely hope the ongoing direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine would lead to cessation of hostilities. There is no other alternative except the path of diplomacy and dialogue. The dire humanitarian situation needs immediate and urgent attention".

Finally, India called on member states to adhere to the principles of the UN Charter and international law and respect the sovereignty and integrity of states. It is pertinent to note here that India has abstained at UNSC and UNGA meetings over the Ukraine crisis and has always supported the calls for peace and diplomacy.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has now entered into its third week and it seems that the war is unlikely to get stopped as the distance between Moscow and the West continues to grow.