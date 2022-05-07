New Delhi: Expressing its deep concern over the ongoing war in Ukraine, Pratik Mathur, Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to UN on Friday reiterated New Delhi's position on this conundrum and called for an immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities.

Mathur during his address at the UNSC Arria-formula meeting on Ukraine said "We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. We have emphasized right from the beginning of the conflict that the path of diplomacy and dialogue should be the only viable option."

Speaking about the brutality in Bucha and calls for an independent probe, Mathur said India has strongly condemned the killing of civilians in Bucha and supported the call for an independent investigation. "We support all efforts to alleviate the suffering of the people of Ukraine. We believe that there'll be no winning side to this conflict", he added. Mathur further said that India welcome the visit by Secretary-General to Moscow and Kyiv and his engagement with the leadership in the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

"We appreciate the efforts of the UN in evacuating the civilian population from Mariupol" said the envoy during his adress. It is worthy to note here that India ever since the beginning of this war has declined to categorically condemn Russia's military invasion, a key element behind the visits of Western Diplomats to pressurizing India to alter its stand. It has been 72 days since this war started and India has maintained its stand by calling for end to hostilities and calls for peace and diplomacy as the only way ahead.