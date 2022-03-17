New Delhi: At the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on the situation in Libya, R Madhu Sudan, Counsellor at Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations highlighted the need for holding the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in the North African country at the earliest.

Noting with concern the recent developments and political disagreements in Libya, Sudan said India hopes that all outstanding political issues could be resolved peacefully by the parties concerned, keeping the larger interests of the Libyan people in mind. Moreover, he appreciated the efforts of the UN to form a Joint Committee of representatives from the House of Representatives and the High Council of State to decide on the constitutional basis for holding elections.

"Security challenges remain serious in Libya, including reported mobilization of armed groups in and around Tripoli. Priority right now must be to ensure that elections are held at the earliest in a free, fair, inclusive and credible manner," said the Counsellor. There should be a clear message against the violence of all forms that could undermine the progress achieved since 2020, said India's Counsellor.

Priority right now must be to ensure that elections are held at the earliest in a free, fair, inclusive and credible manner, read the statement. Hoping that all political disagreements in Libya could be resolved peacefully, the Counsellor further stated that any political process must be fully Libyan led and Libyan owned. And that, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Libya needs to be safeguarded, he added.

Pointing towards the growing threat of terrorism in Africa, especially in the Sahel region, the Counsellor added that "It is critical of the security council to focus and act upon the growing threat of terrorism in Africa". Need for concrete progress in the full and complete withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries, the statement read.