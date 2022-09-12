New Delhi: India on Monday expressed concern over the lack of measurable progress by the Sri Lankan government on their commitments to a political solution to the Tamil issue. In its statement at the interactive dialogue on a report of the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR) on promoting reconciliation, accountability, and human rights in Sri Lanka at the 51st session of the Human Rights Council, the Indian delegation said, "India has always believed in the responsibility of states for promotion and protection of human rights and constructive international dialogue and cooperation guide by the principles of the UN charter.

"In this regard, the Indian delegation notes with concern the lack of measurable progress by Govt of Sri Lanka on their commitments of a political solution to the ethnic issue-through full implementation of the 13th Amendment of the Constitution, delegation of powers to Provincial councils, and holding of Provincial Council elections at the earliest", the statement read.

The Indian delegation noted that India's consistent view on peace and reconciliation in Sri Lanka has been for a political settlement within the framework of a united Sri Lanka, ensuring justice, peace, equality, and dignity for the Tamils of Sri Lanka. India further said that the current crisis in Sri Lanka has demonstrated the limitations of a debt-driven economy and the impact it has on the standard of living.

The Indian delegation underlined that it is in Sri Lanka’s best interests to build the capacity of its citizens and work towards their empowerment, for which devolution of power to the grassroots level is a prerequisite. This comes after a UN report said that Sri Lanka’s new Government should embark on a national dialogue to advance human rights and reconciliation, and called for accountability and deeper institutional reforms to prevent a recurrence of past violations.