New Delhi: India stressed the need for reforms in the multilateral institutions at the United Nations on Wednesday during an informal meeting of the United Nations General Assembly. Noting that the reforms of the multilateral institutions are an urgent imperative, India said that these should focus on giving voice to the concerns of the developing world while reflecting the realities of the 21st century.

Speaking at the UN briefing, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said that India remains concerned about the increasing fragmentation of the international landscape. She said India's philosophical ethos sees the world as one large interconnected family. "As a developing country, we remain concerned about the increasing fragmentation of the international landscape. In response to what you have stated about reforming multilateralism, we believe that the reform of the multilateral institutions is now an urgent imperative," she said.

She also said as the chair of the G20, India will continue to engage proactively with the global south refactoring the priorities of the south into the G20 process. "As the chair of the G20 we will continue to engage proactively with the global south refactoring the priorities of the south into the G20 process," she added.

Kamboj said that the world has been perhaps witnessing the most difficult phase since the Second World War and it is not an exaggeration but a reality. She said that the road ahead is challenging and urged the member countries to work collectively in a collaborative manner to find sustainable solutions to the development challenges.

"We greatly appreciate this briefing on your priorities for the resumed segment of the 77th session (of UNGA)... to say that we are perhaps witnessing the most difficult phase since the Second World War is not an exaggeration but a reality. The road ahead is, therefore, challenging. As you rightly pointed out as members of the United Nations we have an onerous responsibility. We need to work collectively in a collaborative manner to find sustainable solutions to the development challenges," she said.

"Our Prime Minister personally drove the opening and closing segments of the summit. A number of these segments have flowed as concrete outcomes reflective of the commitment to deliver on the priorities of the global south," she said. Ruchira Kamboj said the global north and the global south need to come together to find a solution to global challenges and said India's efforts will be guided by the Prime minister's call for 'one earth, one family, one future'.