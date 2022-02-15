New Delhi: Embassy of India in Kyiv has asked Indians, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to leave Ukraine temporarily in view of uncertainties of the current situation.

"In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine Indian nationals in Ukraine particularly student s students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian Nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine. Indian nationals are requested to keep the embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the embassy to reach them where required. The embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine," the MEA advisory read.