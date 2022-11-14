New Delhi: India on Monday apprised Canada of Consular and visa issues, which included problems and delays in obtaining Canadian visas,work permits,PR for Indian nationals, and issues being faced by Indian students in Canada, during the 2nd India-Canada Consular Dialogue held in New Delhi.

Devesh Uttam, Joint Secretary (CPV) led the Indian delegation, while the delegation from Canada was led by Marie-Louise Hannan, Director General, South Asia Bureau at Global Affairs Canada. The Consular Dialogue mechanism between India and Canada was instituted to discuss and improve consular, visa, and mutual legal assistance cooperation, and to strengthen people-to-people contacts.

The two sides held wide-ranging discussions on issues of concern to the Indian community which is the largest diaspora in Canada. In the Consular Dialogue, the Indian side stressed Consular and visa issues, which included problems and delays in obtaining Canadian visa/work permit/PR for Indian nationals; issues being faced by Indian students in Canada; sharing of information on the arrest of Indian nationals in Canada; assistance to Indians in case of death/hospitalization/emergencies and their security; matters related to marital disputes; and problems related to fraudulent immigration/travel agents and fake job offers. Both sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in extradition and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

Discussions were also initiated on the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement, where the Indian side was led by Anurag Bhushan, Joint Secretary (OIA-I). The Dialogue was held in a cordial atmosphere. Both sides reiterated their commitment to continue to work towards solving issues relating to citizen-centric issues including reducing delays in visas and agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations through people-to-people exchanges. The next Consular Dialogue will be held in Canada next year.