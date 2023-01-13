New Delhi: India and the Global South not only have a common future but also a common past, said External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar. Addressing the foreign minister's session on the second day the of Voice of Global South Summit, Jaishankar said, "India and the Global South not only have a common future but also a common past. We shoulder burdens of a colonial past, even as we face inequities of the current world order".

"India not only envisions a common future but with whom it also shares a common past. Most of us shoulder the burdens of a colonial past, even as we face the inequities of the current world order. This has many facets and manifestations, as well as institutional expressions", he added.

"While we promote faster rebalancing, more multipolarity, and reformed multilateralism, it is imperative that the key global conversations of our times reflect our concerns and challenges. And it is with the experience of many G20 Summits before that we strongly felt the need for consultations amongst us so that India can be your voice in that platform", said the External Affairs Minister.

He noted that recent developments have only added further to the stresses and anxieties of the Global South. As it is, many were facing unsustainable debt, unviable projects, trade barriers, contracting financial flows, and climate pressure. To this was added the devastation of the Covid pandemic and the discriminatory practices which characterized global response.

"It starkly exposed the dangers of over-centralized globalization and unreliable supply chains. It was a reminder too that a more democratic and equitable world can only be built on greater diversification and localization of capabilities", he said, adding "if all that was not enough, the knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict further complicated the economic situation. The costs and availability of fuel, food, and fertilizers have emerged as a major concern for many of us. So too has the disruption in trade and commercial services".

"However, none of this has got the attention that it deserves in global councils. Where the United Nations is concerned, a frozen 1945-invented mechanism is simply unable to articulate the wider concerns of its membership", said Jaishankar.

He pointed out that some powers have been singularly focused on their advantage, to the exclusion of the well-being of the international community. "And the G20, reflecting the composition of its membership, has had its particular focus. This is what we are seeking to change", he added.

Jaishankar highlighted that India’s G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also fellow citizens in the Global South. This is an opportunity for India to articulate an agenda and for the Global South to show the way. India will make Reformed Multilateralism and Institutions for the 21st century a priority during its Presidency with a focus on decisions, and strong collective actions to accelerate progress on the SDGs.

He reiterated that India will take a LiFE approach to climate action while keeping the complementarities of the development agenda and its climate goals at the center. "India would focus on strengthening international cooperation in addressing the challenges relating to the increasing threat of Terrorism faced by many countries which have only increased in the face of emerging technology", said Jaishankar at the Voice of Global South Summit.

Several leaders from developing countries took part in the two-day summit and flagged off their concerns, interests, and priorities on a range of key issues and challenges.